Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be officially taking over from President Buhari on May, 29

Tinubu's swearing-in will also signal the emergence of Senator Remi Tinubu, his wife, as the new First Lady of the country

Hon Folashade Olumo, the Director-General of the Diaspora Support For Asiwaju, gave an insight into what Nigerians should expect from the new First Lady

Ahead of the May 29 handover to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Folashade Olumo has said the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu's focus will be on education, youth and other relevant areas.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Hon Olumo who is the Director-General of the Diaspora Support For Asiwaju, said the incoming First Lady already has a foundation which is dedicated to the development of the youth and the promotion of public awareness on environmental health and community service.

Hon Folashade Olumo speaks on what Nigerians should expect from the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi. Photo credit: Hon Folashade Olumo

Source: UGC

Olumo recalls that Mrs Tinubu, a former senator like her husband, has initiated different youth-related schemes that produced over 1000 beneficiaries.

"Her Youth Empowerment & Skill Acquisition Scheme (YESAS) which has been merged with the Good Boys and Girls Empowerment Scheme (GBGES), has produced 1172 beneﬁciaries. About 164 youths, through this scheme, were trained in various skills and each received business start-up kits and N40,000," the statement read.

A well-educated person, Senator Oluremi Tinubu places premium on education, understanding that nothing elevates society and assists a people’s achievement of their destiny more than a good education. For this, over the years, she has made her work concerned and catering towards making and providing a comfortable atmosphere for a wide range of schools and pupils."

Remi Tinubu: How incoming First Lady will help President-elect Tinubu

Hon Olumo further stated that with Ms Tinubu by her husband's side, the incoming administration will be largely successful and will focus on people-oriented policies and projects.

The statement added:

"There remains a streak of consistency in Senator Oluremi Tinibu’s political outlook. Her people-centric ideology reflects in her legislative activities in the Senate. The series of bills she has supported, sponsored and argued for shows her commitment to her principles."

Some of the bills supported by the incoming First Lady while in the National Assembly include: Motion on the Apapa Port Gridlock –October 25, 2015; Stop Violence Against Children – May 27, 2016; Motion on Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Redeem Local Contractors’ Debts- February 28, 2016; Virus Disease Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the need to take Precautionary Measures –May 15, 2018, etc.

“I’m ok with Remi”: Tinubu opens up on marrying new wife, reveals truth

In another report, President-elect Tinubu debunked viral social media reports that he was set to take a new wife.

The former governor of Lagos state, who described the report as fake news, declared that he is enjoying his marriage to his only wife, Senator Oluremi.

“This is what it is: fake and groundless news. HE Asíwájú is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which is blessed with excellent children. He is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim," Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, said.

