FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has felicitated with President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 71 on Wednesday, March 29.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Obidike described the former governor of Lagos state who is scheduled to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29 as "the people’s president".

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka felicitates with President-elect Bola Tinubu as he clocks 71 on Wednesday, March 29. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

Source: Facebook

Tinubu believes in the Nigerian project - Obidike

The APC chieftain also rejoiced with the president-elect on his victory in the just concluded presidential election.

He said:

"His life exemplifies the power of determination and hard work. Over the years he has distinguished himself as a true patriot and a selfless leader. Tinubu believes in the Nigerian project and has amply demonstrated this by promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

"As I join his family, friends, numerous well-wishers and our great party, APC, to celebrate his birthday, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless, guide and grant him good health and many more years of impactful service to our dear country, Nigeria. Amen.”

Source: Legit.ng