The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, is currently facing backlash for his comment against Bola Tinubu's mandate

Baba-Ahmed has been alleged of saying there is no president-elect despite the public declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on security agencies to caution him

Security agencies have been urged to caution the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

This call was made via a statement on Wednesday, March 29 by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) following Datti's statement that there was no president-elect.

Prof Ishaq Akintola said the approach of the Labour Party vice presidential candidate in challenging Bola Tinubu's mandate is wrong. Photo: Prof Ishaq Akintola

Source: UGC

As reported by TheCable, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate had admonished the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, not to partake in the swearing-in ceremony of president-elect Bola Tinubu slated for Monday, May 29.

Datti's comment not democratic - Prof Akintola

Reacting to Datti's comment, the executive director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described his utterances as "reckless."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“It represents a direct call for insurrection and military coup. No true democrat should utter such a statement. The security agencies will be failing in their duties if they do not caution him and others like him.

“This transition period is very sensitive. Nobody should be taken for granted.

“The only lawful procedure for changing government is through elections and that has taken place. Any other method is unlawful, illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional.”

Professor Ishaq called on all the relevant security agencies and religious leaders to caution him while noting that due legal processes should be implored to vent their grievances rather than instigating street protests and violence with their utterances.

Why Tinubu Should Not Be Sworn-In as Nigeria's President, Peter Obi's Running Mate Reveals

Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has argued that swearing in the president-elect, Bola Tinubu will be unconstitutional

The Labour Party's vice presidential candidate claimed that Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements to be declared president-elect.

Baba-Ahmed, therefore, urged President Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, not to go ahead with Tinubu’s inauguration.

2023 Presidency: Labour Party's Datti Baba-Ahmed Speaks on Value of Tinubu's Certificate of Return

Similarly, the Labour Party's vice presidential candidate for Saturday, February 25, election, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, has spoken on Bola Tinubu's certificate of return.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, March 22, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, said the certificate issued by INEC to Tinubu has no value.

The northern politician argued that going by section 134 and INEC’s interpretation of section 134, Nigeria has no president-elect.

Source: Legit.ng