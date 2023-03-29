Solomon Arase, former Inspector-General of Police, has been sworn in as the new chairman of the police service commission

President Muhammadu Buhari swore Arase in on Wednesday morning, 3 months after his confirmation by the senate

The president also swore in 5 board members of the code of conduct tribunal at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Solomon Arase (retd) as the new chairman of the police service commission (PSC) on Wednesday, March 29.

Arase, the former Inspector-General of Police, took the oath of office at about 10:05 am at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja, The Punch reported.

The oath was taken in the presence of Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha (Secretary to the government of the federation), Ibrahim Gambari (Chief of staff to the president) and other members of the federal executive council.

The swearing-in was coming 2 months after the senate had confirmed Arase as the chairperson of the PSC.

Buhari forwarded Arase's name to the senate on January 24, 2023, and urged the red chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the Nigeria constitution as amended.

The new boss of the PSC retired from the Nigeria Police Force in 2016 after serving as the eighteenth Inspector-General of the Police between April 2015 and June 2016.

Before his appointment as the Police IGP, Arase had served in various capacities which, include the head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, which was the foremost intelligence-gathering of the force.

Also, on Wednesday, Buhari swore in 5 members of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Board.

