Bola Ahmed Tinubu's iconic and illustrious career as a politician, businessman, philanthropist and technocrat is being celebrated across Nigeria and the globe

The former Lagos state governor and Nigeria's president-elect is celebrating his 71st birthday today, Wednesday, March 29

However, Legit.ng reeled out some of his ground-breaking achievements in Lagos state as governor

Nigerians across the federation and the globe have begun to send congratulatory messages, eulogies and adorn praise of Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who clocks 71 on Wednesday, March 29.

Tinubu's journey as a young boy to become who he is today in Nigerian political history is one hell of a ride.

Bola Tinubu has been credited by many political pundits and enthusiasts as the brain behind Lagos's infrastructural and economic success. Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart has had an illustrious career as a business tycoon, a human capacity builder, a technocrat and a Capone in the political scene of Nigeria.

However, Tinubu made his name on the political scene when he became the executive governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu became a household name in Nigeria after breaking barriers and achieving numerous milestones for Lagos state, including reshaping the political ideology of the fourth fourth-largest in Africa.

Below is the list of Tinubu's milestones in Lagos state:

1. Environmental Revolution

Before the emergence of Tinubu as Lagos state governor, the city was known for its environmental issues ranging from poor waste management, poor drainage system and many other environmental-related problems.

However, the administration of Tinubu cleared the mountains of refuse in the city and created thousands of jobs.

He achieved this by revamping the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), which he inherited, energised and overhauled.

He saved Victoria Island, then endangered by the Atlantic Ocean surge and built a protective sea wall, also saving the Federal Government billions wasted yearly in pouring sand into the sea.

Out of the effort, a new Atlantic City has sprung up that offers the most expensive real estate in the world. The U.S. is building a $500 million consulate in the smart city, its largest consulate in the world.

2. Extraordinary revenue turnover

Many political pundits credit Tinubu to date for the economic model he introduced to Lagos state.

This model has made Lagos state Africa's economic hub and the continent's fourth-largest economy.

His administration improved its internally generated revenue (IGR) from N600 million monthly to over N7 billion.

Today, Lagos state has progressed in IGR turnover to about N45 billion and N51 billion monthly.

3. Civil Service Restructuring

Tinubu's administration introduced modern initiatives into the civil service system in Lagos state to close financial gaps, and loopholes the ministries in the state have been suffering.

He introduced technology into the payroll system and weeded out ghost workers, the first in Nigeria's public service history.

4. Transport Revolution

Tinubu, through LAMATA, conceived seven rail networks for Lagos to solve the transportation gridlock in the megalopolis. Two of the lines are being actualised.

The Fashola administration began the Blue Line, while Sanwo-Olu started the Red Line. Both lines, with modern stations, are due for commissioning by 2023.

Tinubu also started the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to help ease traffic congestion. Thousands of otherwise unemployed youths were employed under the programme.

LAMATA, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, was created in 2003 to transform the state transport sector by identifying possible transport infrastructure.

In 2004, his administration established LAGBUS, and the innovative Bus Rapid Transport lanes were also created. The BRT became operational under Fashola.

5. Infrastructural Revolution

As governor, he conceived the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Lekki Deep Sea Port, all of which have become realities. The $15 billion Dangote Petrochemical Complex and other industries are located in the Free Trade Zone.

Buhari Writes Powerful Birthday Message to Tinubu as President-elect Hits 71

In the mood of Tinubu's 71st birthday, President Muhammadu Buhari has described Bola Tinubu's participation in politics in the nineties will be beneficial to Nigerians.

The president said he joins members of Bola Tinubu's family, especially his wife, Oluremi Tinubu to celebrate the president-elect.

According to President Buhari, Tinubu's network of friends will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise.

Source: Legit.ng