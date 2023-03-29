The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has turned 71 years old today, March 29, despite controversies and arguments about his age

Before he emerged as Nigeria's president-elect, his critics raised many concerns about his personality

Some of the issues raised include his actual age and alleged drug connection, which have never been argued before any court of law in Nigeria

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, clocked 71 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

As world leaders and prominent figures celebrate the political icon, it is pertinent to write about significant issues surrounding his personality before the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

Some of the issues are listed below:

Age

Tinubu's age is one of the most debated issues about his personality. Many have argued that he is older than he looks, while many have edited his Wikipedia page on different occasions.

Tinubu is celebrating turning 71-year-old today, March 29, in an official declaration, but many of his critics have argued that he is older than that.

One such is a publication by the Foundation of Investigative Journalism, which argued that the president-elect's age was 78 ahead of the election.

School/Certificate

Another controversy around Tinubu's personality is the schools he attended and the certificates he holds.

Officially, the president-elect attended St John's Primary School in Lagos and Children's Home School in Ibadan.

He had his secondary education at Richard J Daley College in Chicago, Illinois, USA and his university education at Chicago State University in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Real Name

Tinubu's critics have also debated his real name. Some say he is not from the Tinubu family as he had claimed.

However, his family came out to debunk the speculation and stated that his name is Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

Alleged Drug Connection

The most significant controversy surrounding Tinubu's personality is his alleged connection with drug barons.

However, his accusers have so far not challenged him in court to substantiate their claim, but they engage in media trials, which could still be considered an attempt to water down his politician rank.

