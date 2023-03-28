President Muhammadu Buhari has described Bola Tinubu's participation in politics in the nineties will be beneficial to Nigerians

The president said he joins members of Bola Tinubu's family, especially his wife, Oluremi Tinubu to celebrate the president-elect

According to President Buhari, Tinubu's network of friends will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 28, felicitated with the president-elect and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Buhari said with Tinubu clocking 71, history has beckoned on him to lead Nigeria from Monday, May 29.

President Buhari congratulated Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday celebration.

Source: Facebook

Adesina noted that the president joins members of Bola Tinubu's family, especially his wife who is a lawmaker of the Ninth Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu to celebrate the president-elect.

His words:

"President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

As the president-elect prepares to take over the mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in the structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as an asset for good and effective governance."

The president also prayed for the well-being of the president-elect, members of his family and associates.

