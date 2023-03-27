President-elect Bola Tinubu said he will not be holding the yearly colloquium used to mark his birthday

Tinubu who turns 71 soon said instead of the colloquium, special prayers should and thanksgiving service should be held on Wednesday, March 29

The former Lagos governor said the birthday should be dedicated to prayers and seeking God's guidance for him and the country as he prepares to take over from President Buhari

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lagos, Nigeria - Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that special prayers and thanksgiving service be held on Wednesday, March 29, to mark his 71st birthday.

This is in place of the yearly colloquium the former governor of Lagos state usually holds to mark his birthday.

President Buhari speaks with Bola Tinubu after listening to the national anthem during the Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, on March 29, 2018. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Since the date falls within the holy month of Ramadan, Tinubu said the birthday should be dedicated to prayers and seeking God's guidance for him and the country as he prepares to take the reins of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The special prayers will be held in Lagos and in other parts of the country, according to a statement released from his office and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 27.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bola Tinubu's 71st birthday: How the special prayers and thanksgiving service will be held

For the main event in Lagos, special prayers will be offered at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions in the state including the Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

During the prayer sessions, special prayers will be offered for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Also to receive prayers among others are President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari, President-elect Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima and Hajia Nana Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state governors as well as members of National and State Houses of Assembly.

According to an announcement by the organisers of the prayer sessions issued by Imam Akeem Kosoko, the session at Alausa Central Mosque will begin at 10am on Wednesday and will include the delivery of sermons and reading from the Holy Quran.

What Tinubu must do immediately after swearing in, Festus Keyamo reveals

In another report, the minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo who also doubles as the spokesperson of the campaign council of President-elect Tinubu has revealed what his principal must do when sworn in on Monday, May 29.

According to his tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, March 27, Keyamo said Tinubu must prove the opposition supporters wrong by swinging into the good governance mode.

He stated that the former Lagos state governor must begin to uphold all the promises he made to Nigerians in order to prove his doubters wrong.

Source: Legit.ng