Presidential aide, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that asserted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was instrumental in former President Muhammadu Buhari's rise to power in 2015

Dare made the comments during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, aired on Thursday, and emphasized the importance of Tinubu's endorsement

The presidential aide claimed that without Tinubu's support, Buhari would not have secured the presidency

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Sunday Akin Dare, Special Adviser, Public Communication and Orientation to the President of Nigeria, on Thursday, October 31, claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu played a huge role in former President Muhammadu Buhari's emergence in 2015.

Sunday Dare speaks on Tinubu's role in Buhari's emergence. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @SundayDareSD, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Sunday Dare: Tinubu’s endorsement key to Buhari’s presidency

The newly appointed minister made this revelation when he appeared as a guest on Thursday's edition of Channels Television's Politics Today programme.

According to Dare, Tinubu's endorsement of Buhari led to his emergence as president.

Sunday Dare said:

"Without Tinubu's endorsement, Buhari would not have emerged as a president."

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Sunday Dare as a special adviser on public communication and orientation. The new appointee will be working under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Dare was the former Minister of Youth and Sports of Nigeria, but the ministry was scrapped by Tinubu on Wednesday, October 23, when he announced a cabinet reshuffle. Tinubu sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ministers.

It will be interesting to note that Sunday Dare was Buhari's former minister.

Watch Sunday Dare's interview below:

Ex-Buhari's minister names 1 Tinubu's minister who can deliver

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari's former minister, Adebayo Shittu, has expressed indifferences about President Bola Tinubu's newly appointed ministers.

Shittu noted that the sacked ministers were not different from the new one, adding that it was just the case of one Nigerian leaving office and others coming in.

However, the former minister said he can vouch for Jumoke Oduwole because she served as minister of Trade, Industry and Investment under Buhari and performed excellently well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng