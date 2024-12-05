The Labour Party condemned the defection of five lawmakers to the APC, calling it "irrational, untenable, and inconsistent"

The Labour Party has strongly condemned the defection of five of its lawmakers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement shared via the party's official X handle (formerly known as Twitter), on Thursday, December 5, and signed by Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary.

The defectors are:

1. Tochukwu Okere (Imo).

2. Donatus Mathew (Kaduna)

3. Bassey Akiba (Cross River).

4. Iyawe Esosa (Edo).

5. Daulyop Fom (Plateau)

Ifoh further noted that the above-listed lawmakers had their defection letters read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas in the House of Representatives.

This move, according to the Labour Party, is "irrational, untenable, and inconsistent with democratic norms."

LP raises constitutional concerns

Labour Party leadership highlighted that Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution specifies conditions under which lawmakers may change parties.

The party emphasized that the defections were not due to a split or merger within the party, rendering them unconstitutional and unacceptable.

LP vows to take legal actions against defectors

The party has resolved to take legal steps to reclaim the seats of the defectors and ensure compliance with constitutional and electoral laws.

"These defectors have betrayed the trust placed in them by their constituents and the party," he said.

The Labour Party urges Nigerians to scrutinize politicians who change allegiances without an ideological basis, Vanguard reported.

"To protect democracy, we must isolate these opportunists," Ifoh added.

