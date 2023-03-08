David Umahi, the Ebonyi state governor, has disclosed that he prayed for Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to emerge the victor in the just concluded presidential election.

The governor said this in Abakaliki on Tuesday, March 7, while speaking with stakeholders and the people of the Izzi clan, The Cable reported.

Umahi disclosed that he never hid his implications from God Tinubu and that candidates of the All Progressives Congress should emerge victors in the election.

In his words:

“I prayed to God to bring Tinubu on board, give me a voice to stand with the people and bring unity to Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng