Embattled PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has been seen at the party's secretariat following a court order that restrained him from parading himself as the party leader

Ayu was reported to have resumed work at the party's secretariat on Tuesday alongside his aides for his normal routine

The estranged PDP national chairman was suspended by his ward exco in his Igyorov Ward in the Gboko local government area of Benue state

FCT, Abuja - Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was seen at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28.

The Tribune reported that the PDP leader was seen at the secretariat despite being restrained to stop parading himself as the PDP national chairman by a court order.

Ayu seen at national secretariat despite court order Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: UGC

Has Ayu stepped down as PDP national chairman?

Ayu was reported to have resumed work in the morning with his aides and continued his routine responsibilities at the PDP secretariat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Benue-born politician was suspended on Sunday, March 26, by the executive committee of his Igyorov Ward in the Gboko local government area of the state.

On Monday, March 27, Justice W. I Kpochi of the Benue state high court gave an injunction restraining Ayu "from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed.”

Latest about Iyorchia Ayu, PDP, Benue, 2023 Election

One Engr. Conrad Terhinde Utaan filed an ex-parte motion before the court.

Ayu's presence at the national secretariat of the PDP came as some members of the party in Igyorov Ward and the executive committee of the party in the Gboko local government area of Benue state were at the secretariat.

The members and exco from the Gboko LGA of Benue state dismissed the suspension of the embattled PDP chieftain.

"We will make our decision known”: PDP reacts to court order removing Ayu

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP has reacted to the court order stopping its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, from parading as the party leader.

Debo Ologuagba, the spokesperson of the party, disclosed that the party would obey the ruling as soon as it received its copy of the court order.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the PDP PCC, Charles Aniagwu, blames Governor Wike of Rivers state for the crisis rocking the party in Benue.

Source: Legit.ng