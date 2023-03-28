The strings pulled by the Obidients movements in the just concluded 2023 polls changed the narrative in the nation's political arena

Former minister of information, Labaran Maku, maintained that many, especially the political players thought the ‘Obidient’ movement was a joke until they were caught unaware

Maku, however, noted that although LP lacked a political structure in its first-year outing, the opposition never gave the flagbearer and his supporters a chance

Former information and national orientation minister, Labaran Maku, has admitted many saw the ‘Obidient’ movement and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the February 25 election, Peter Obi, as a joke.

While responding to questions about the outcome of the 2023 elections, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, March 27, Maku admitted that the opposition politicians never gave the LP candidate and his supporters a chance.

PDP chieftain said the Obidient movement and Peter Obi changed the narrative during the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Labaran Maku

Source: Facebook

Obi and his supporters took the country by storm, shock PDP, APC, Maku admitted

He said:

“What happened in the presidential election as you could see was that there was this wave of young people, the ‘Obidients’ that we all took for granted and we were thinking Peter Obi was a joke. Where would he go?” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said on the breakfast show Tuesday.

“So, both PDP and the APC, we were thinking ‘This man does not have structure. He will not be able to do so much’.”

He, however, maintained that young people proved them wrong and put up an unprecedented showing in the 2023 elections, The Punch further confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng