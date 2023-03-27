In the aftermath of the 2023 general election, the United Kingdom has reacted to issues of verbal misconduct amongst top officeholders

The UK issued Femi Fani-Kayode of the All Progressive Congress (APC) a warning signal

The commission further revealed that it has enlisted ten persons on its visa ban list; others are still on the radar

FCT, Abuja - The United Kingdom High Commission has called out the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode in Nigeria for his derogatory comments on social media in the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls.

In an interview on national radio, the deputy UK high commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, confirmed this development.

The United Kingdom high commission to Nigeria revealed that ten individuals are on their visa ban watchlist. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, Llewellyn-Jones said:

“Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that.”

10 prominent Nigerians on UK visa ban list - UK deputy high commission

Llewellyn-Jones, during the interview, also disclosed that the United Kingdom would be placing a visa embargo on ten individuals already on their watchlist.

He revealed that the commission would not publish those names but stated that they are already working on it to put it into action in earnest.

Llewellyn-Jones said they had stipulated outlined rules that must be adhered to, restricting them from publishing the names.

Fani-Kayode, on the other hand, has not been in the good books of the law for over a decade, and most recently, he was invited to the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja over a comment he made against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

APC Flays Police Invitation of Fani-Kayode After DSS Interrogation

In another development, Femi Fani-Kayode went for another round of interrogation at the DSS HQ in Abuja.

The APC presidential campaign council confirmed it in its recent statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, February 15.

However, the police have also invited him for questioning, a move the APC PCC condemned.

More Trouble for Tinubu’s Henchman Fani-Kayode as DSS Gives Fresh Order

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has ordered Femi Fani-Kayode of the APC to report to its office daily for interrogation.

The former minister of aviation confirmed this development himself via a tweet on Wednesday, February 15.

The outspoken Fani-Kayode is under investigation for reeling out allegations of an imminent coup being plotted by PDP bannerman Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng