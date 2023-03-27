The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has again tackled the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu

Wike said his fight with the PDP national chairman has just started, insisting that Ayu does not deserve to lead the main opposition party

The Rivers state governor warned other PDP stakeholders against siding with Ayu who has been suspended by his ward executives in Benue

Obio-Akpor LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has said the fight with the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has just started.

Wike, according to Daily Trust, stated this on Monday during the inauguration of the remodelled Community Secondary School in Okoro-nu-Odo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Wike said his fight with the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu has just begun. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Ayu was on Sunday, March 26, suspended by his ward executives in Benue state. Governor Wike in a previous report said he was in support of the suspension.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Rivers state governor warned other PDP stakeholders against siding with Ayu.

He said they will be doing so to their detriment because they would have consequences to face.

“Those of you who are fighting that they have suspended him, you have not seen anything yet. The fight has started. Ayu, the fight has just started.

"If you know him, those of you who are close to him, tell him, Iyorchia Ayu, the fight has just started," he said.

Why Iyorchia Ayu should not be allowed to preside over PDP - Wike

Speaking further, Governor Wike said it was unthinkable to allow Ayu who was unable to deliver his polling unit, ward, local government or state to the PDP during the last general elections to preside over the party.

His words:

“Ask them, those who want to be chairman of this party (PDP), what do you have to give to the party now? Presidential election; you lost in your unit, lost in your ward, lost in your local government and lost in your State. Which party will you preside over now?”

Wike said it was God who hardened Ayu’s heart not to resign when the G-5 governor demanded his resignation after the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate.

According to him, if Ayu had resigned then, his supporters would have used that as an excuse for the PDP's poor performance in the just concluded general elections.

Court stops Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman

Meanwhile, a high court in Makurdi, Benue state, has issued an interim injunction restraining Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

The presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order on Monday, March 27.

A member of the PDP from Benue, Terhide Utaan, obtained the order restraining Ayu from parading himself as national chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023, for hearing.

Source: Legit.ng