The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a fresh twist

This is as the Benue state leadership of the party suspended the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, for anti-party activities

Reacting, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who fully backed the suspension move of the party, said Ayu was behind the downfall of the PDP in the just concluded 2023 elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the suspension served to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu on Sunday, March 26, after passing a vote of no confidence on him for anti-party activities.

Wike backs Ayu’s suspension from PDP. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike reacts to Ayu's suspension

Reacting to the development, Wike who was a guest on the Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, stated that he supports the move because Ayu played a major role in the colossal failure of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“I am in support of the suspension,” Wike replied when asked if he was behind the actions of the PDP officials in Benue.

“In fact if he (Ayu) had left before now, they would have said he has left and that was why the PDP failed the election,” the governor buttressed his point, Premium Times report added.

