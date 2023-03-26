Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been suspended.

According to Channels Television, Ayu was suspended by the Executive Committee of the PDP in the Igyorov ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state.

It was reported that the PDP national chairman suspended Ayu over alleged antiparty activities after the executives passed vote of no confidence on him.

Source: Legit.ng