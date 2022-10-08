Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and some stakeholders accused the PDP national chairman of gross financial mismanagement

Reacting, Iyorchia Ayu maintained that his leadership has so far been guided by transparency and accountability

Ayu noted that although he has held important positions in the polity and he is not a saint but stealing is definitely not one of his faults

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained his leadership is guided by transparency and accountability, The Cable reported.

The PDP chairman stated this when the forum of elected ex-officio of the party paid him a visit in Abuja, on Friday, October 7.

Ayu's media adviser, Simon Imobo-Tswam, confirmed the development on Friday, through a statement.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu finally reacts to the N100m housing allowance controversy. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Ayu sends a strong reply to Wike, others

There have been allegations of financial mismanagement against the Ayu-led NWC of the party, with claims that funds from the sale of nomination forms have not been properly accounted for.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, who is among persons demanding the resignation of Ayu, had accused him of receiving N1 billion from a presidential hopeful, while alleging that the national chairman is “very corrupt”.

Speaking on Friday, Ayu said although he has “many faults”, stealing is not one of them.

“The PDP was not founded to be in opposition. We founded the party to access power and develop the country. And my historic task is to return the party to power. I won’t be chairman forever. For now, my preoccupation is to return the party to power. I did not come to steal. My public service record is there,” he was quoted as saying.

Stealing is not one of my faults, Ayu says

“I have been a leader of the national assembly. I have been a minister many times. As a person, I have many faults, but stealing is not one of them. I am conscious of my place in history, and the NWC that I lead is guided by the twin principles of transparency and accountability,” he added.

Iyorchia Ayu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, has said that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will shock Nigerians with a 7-million votes winning margin in the 2023 presidential election.

The embattled chairman made the vow at a stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi on Wednesday, October 5.

Ayu said this ahead of the 2023 general election amid the call for his resignation from the southern leaders.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has been asked to talk to the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to tender his resignation letter.

Bode George, the former PDP national chairman and member of the BoTs, renewed the call for Ayu's removal while noting that it is the only way forward for the party.

The PDP stalwart stressed that Nigerians expect fairness, equity, and justice from the party in accommodating people's interests.

