Peter Obi of the Labour Party has reacted to news of Nasarawa women staging a protest against the governorship election results

According to Obi, it is injustice when people are denied free and fair electoral processes to choose their leaders

But Obi is even more concerned that when women in the country should be honoured and valued and given a place in politics, they are down-graded

The Labour Party's candidate in the Saturday, February 25, election, Peter Obi, has shared the news of how some women in Nasarawa staged a protest over the results of the governorship election.

Obi via Facebook on Friday, March 24, said injustice is done to the electorate in any society when they are not allowed to elect their leaders in free and fair processes or when their mandate is stolen from them.

Obi promises to give women up to 40% participation in government if he is given the chance to lead Nigeria

Source: Twitter

In Obi's view, women should be honoured, valued, and respected and not degraded and left to seek justice outside government institutions.

To fix this anomaly, the former Anambra governor promises 40% affirmative action for women in political appointments and hopes that other societies across the world will emulate the same.

He wrote:

"I just came across a sad, heartbreaking video where Nasarawa women staged a toples protest as a means of registering their displeasure with the election results.

"The purpose of election is for citizens to participate in democratic governance through the representatives they elect. A grievous injustice occurs when citizens are denied the opportunity to vote in a free, fair and credible process or their mandate is stolen from them.

"Our women who should be honoured and respected, and their rights protected, have been degraded and left to seek justice the only way they can trust by calling on their creator.

"I remain committed to 40% affirmative action for women in political appointments and will encourage the same in the corporate world. As a nation, we must do better and ensure that the mandate of the people is not stolen from them."

