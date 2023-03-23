The UK has reeled out plans against anti-democratic politicians who engaged in electoral violence or incited trouble during the March 18 elections

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, March 22, the British High Commission disclosed the names of the perpetrators have been collated

The commission further said relevant information about the electoral offenders had been obtained, and further actions against them will be taken

The British High Commission has revealed plans by the UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell MP, against corrupt politicians in Nigeria.

The commission said the UK is prepared to take legal action against those who engaged in or incited electoral violence during the March 18 governorship and legislative elections, Leadership report confirmed.

The UK is set to deal with electoral offenders in Nigeria. Photo credit: Rishi Sunak, United Kingdom Government

Source: Facebook

UK takes serious action against politicians who engaged in electoral violence

This was made known through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, March 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to The Punch, the High Commission disclosed that the UK was already collating names of perpetrators and would impose sanctions “including preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime.”

“We can confirm that we are collating relevant information, with a view to taking action against some individuals,” the high commission said.

President Muhammadu Buhari boasts, explains details of how he stopped vote-buying during 2023 general elections

Nigeria's president has boasted about the ability of his administration to curb vote-buying in the just-concluded elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that he gave the electorates across the country useful advice ahead of the polls.

According to the president, he urged the voters to collect the money offered to them by the candidates seeking any form of elective office but still vote their conscience.

Igbos have been pushed to the wall - Ohaneze talks tough

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide warned that it would no longer condole the increasing attacks, intimidation, suppression and killings of Igbos in parts of the country.

It was reported that the warning came on the heels of attacks and intimidations meted on the Igbo population during the February 25 and March 18th governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The vice president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said Ndigbo had been pushed to the wall without provocation, and that the people would take necessary steps to protect themselves from targeted attacks, harassment, abuses and threats.

Source: Legit.ng