Protesters have challenged the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state

Hundreds of unclad women were seen in Akwanga local government with placards telling INEC to reverse the results

They alleged that the election was rigged in favour of Governor Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) despite his 64,193 margins at polls

Nasarawa, Akwanga - Following the outcome of the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Nasarawa state, which saw the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC), streams of women entered the streets of Akwanga local government half-naked to protest his victory.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper the women gathered themselves in hundreds dressed in uniform black attire with placards with inscriptions demonstrating their dissatisfaction over the outcome of the gubernatorial and state parliament polls.

Governor Abdullahi Sule secured a 64,193 margin at the poll to secure re-election into the States House in Nasarawa state. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Sule

The women also demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reverse the result of the governorship election for peace and calmness in the state.

Similarly, it was gathered that there was tension in Lafia, the state capital and some other local government where electorates alleged that INEC had rigged the governorship election.

Nasarawa 2023: Protesters make demands from INEC

Meanwhile, the protesting unclad women roved around the streets of Akwanga, causing heavy gridlock on the highway and slow movement of commuters in the area.

Behind them were security agents who escorted them during the protest to impede any form of sabotage from individuals or groups who may want to hijack the protest.

INEC announced the re-election of Governor Sule after he polled 347,209 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 283,016 votes.

The result meant that Governor Sule secured a 64,193 margin to secure re-election into the States House.

