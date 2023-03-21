Nasarawa, Lafia - Freshly re-elected governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has reacted to the state's Saturday, March 18 governorship election.

While speaking at the States House in Lafia, he disclosed that he had forgiven those who voted against him at the gubernatorial polls.

APC Governor Abdullahi Sule said his administration will continue to provide the dividend of democracy and good governance. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Sule

Source: Twitter

As reported by the Daily Independent, he thanked the electorates who took their time to vote for him and reimpose confidence in his administration.

He promised his administration would continue championing the course for good governance and democracy across the state.

Governor Sule said:

“All those who voted for me and those who voted against me, all belong to me. The best kind of forgiveness that the Almighty God wants is when you forgive someone even when you have the capacity to retaliate.

“We thank God that the election has come and gone peacefully. All the stories about the kind of problem that will happen, the type of insecurity that will happen, I was very much more concerned about them than the election because I do not want my ambition to cause any fatality or the life of any citizen of Nasarawa State.”

He reiterated his appreciation to his supporters while acknowledging the electorates for making it possible for him to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Source: Legit.ng