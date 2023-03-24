The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of sponsoring violence

APC said the violence perpetrated during the 2023 gubernatorial and state parliament election in Rivers was sponsored by the incumbent

The spokesperson of APC in Rivers state, Darlington Nwauju, disclosed that four APC members were killed, while two others were missing during the election

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been accused of sponsoring violence during the just-concluded 2023 gubernatorial elections in Rivers state.

As reported by Channels TV, the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this allegation and added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and Governor Wike were in collaboration to rig the just-concluded gubernatorial and state parliament election.

Governor Wike is a strong critic of the Rivers state APC and on several occasions, he boasted that the party can never establish dominance in Rivers state. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state APC spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, alleged that at least four APC members were killed during the election while two others are still missing.

Nwauju also questioned the body language of the Rivers state Police command, stating that they have yet to investigate the situation or bring the perpetrators to book.

He further reiterated that APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole reject the result of INEC and will proceed to court to retrieve their stolen mandate.

According to media reports and electoral observers, the Rivers state gubernatorial election was greeted with a series of violent conduct and activities of electoral fraud on Saturday, March 18, which led to the loss of lives and properties.

