The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been faulted for its action in the Kano guber election

Civil society domestic election observers in Kano said INEC erred by declaring Abba Kabiru Yusuf, the winner of the contest

The observers, however, condemned the violence that rocked Kano after the results were announced

Kano - Civil society domestic election observers in Kano have faulted the declaration of Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of last Saturday's governorship election in the state.

The observers, however, asked the electoral umpire to review the declaration and conduct supplementary elections in the affected areas of over 270 000 cancelled votes in line with relevant electoral laws for the peace and progress of the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

The Mahmmod Yakubu-led INEC has been criticised for the conduct of Kano state guber election.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, March 22, in Kano, the observers' group led by Comrade Friday Maduka as the team leader and Alhaji Ali Abacha as team secretary, said:

"INEC should use the BVAS machines to check the figures on the result sheets form ECBAs for all the local government areas, by so doing they will find that the entire results being brandished by NNPP and their cohorts are falsified and thus cancel all the false results.

''INEC will not single out some state out of thirty-six states to satisfy a certain political godfather and his movement.

"The rigging was massive and mind-boggling. Where did they get those figures they are brandishing in Gwarzo LGA, Tudun Wada LGA, Bagwai LGA, Dala LGA and Fagge LGA, etc?

"INEC went against its rules by declaring a winner while collation of result was still ongoing. Also the margin of lead which is about 130,000 votes is less than the total cancelled votes of over 270,000.

''Section 65 of the Electoral Act is very clear in cases like this. Therefore, the INEC hasty declaration of a winner in the Kano state governorship election 2023 cannot be said to be fair to all the political parties involved."

The observers also condemned the post-election violence that greeted the state after the announcement was made by INEC.

EU mission says violence, vote-buying marred governorship elections across Nigeria

On its part, the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria 2023 knocked INEC for failing to meet Nigeria’s electoral process expectations.

In his preliminary statement on the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission, Barry Andrews, said Nigerians hungered for democracy and were ready to be involved in the electioneering process.

However, he noted the appetite was lost due to failures by the political elite and INEC.

NHRC to invite Gov Yahaya Bello, MC Oluomo over pre-election conduct

In a related development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said it would invite Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and the chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo.

The NHRC stated that the duo would be invited for questioning following their behaviour and inciting comments during the 2023 general election.

While Governor Bello destroyed a road leading to his political opponents’ village, MC Oluomo threatened non-indigenes in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng