Former President Goodluck Jonathan has made a stunning revelation about his early school days

The former leader disclosed he had a tough time with his early education that he almost dropped out of school in primary 3, but his Uncle's support changed the whole situation

Jonathan made this disclosure at the funeral service of his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni, at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Otuoke, Bayelsa State

The former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has spoken about his challenges as a young pupil in primary school.

Jonathan disclosed that he almost dropped out of school in primary three but his late uncle, Omieworio Afeni, came through for him, Daily Trust reported.

Jonathan at the funeral service of his dear uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni, at the St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Otuoke, Bayelsa State. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Jonathan speaks about his primary school education

Elder Omieworio Afeni, a younger brother of Jonathan’s mother, Eunice, who died at the age of 87 was buried on Friday, March 24, at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State after a funeral service held in St. Stephen Anglican Church, Otuoke.

Speaking during the funeral, the former Nigerian leader attributed his academic success to his late uncle, saying he stood by him to continue his education.

He described his late uncle as a caring person who believed that the right thing should be done.

