The young man who bathed and drank gutter water to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019 has withdrawn his loyalty

Four years after the infamous celebration, the young man said he is no longer a supporter of President Buhari

While giving reasons for his decision, he said the President nor his party cared about him after the celebration

Aliyu Mohammed Sani, a young man who celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari's victory most bizarrely by drinking and bathing with gutter water, has expressed his regrets.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Sani has now publicly denounced and withdrawn his support and loyalty to President Buhari.

Sani says he decided to dump the APC and President Buhari because they did not care about him. Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari, Aliyu Muhammed Sani

Source: Facebook

While speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, March 23 said:

“My name is Aliyu Mohammed Sani, popularly known as Ali Gayu Na Baba Buhari, but that was in the past.

“Almost everybody is aware that when Muhammadu Buhari won the 2019 election, I took bath and drank from the gutter in celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory,”

While expressing his regrets for going to the extreme to show his loyalty and support for the President, he stated that his actions were appreciated, and neither did any political chieftain from the ruling party look out for him.

He revealed that only Alhaji Musa Azare, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), looked out for him throughout that period.

Sani said:

“The reason why I dumped the APC is, despite the widespread reports of my action in the media, they didn’t care about me.

“He (Azare) was happy to have come and met me in good condition because there were speculations that I died as a result of drinking from the gutter, but after confirming that I was fine, he even gave me a token.”

