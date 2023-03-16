Former President Goodluck Jonathan has made a stunning revelation about his 2007 vie presidential ambition

The former leader noted that he never wished to become Nigeria's second man in command but God's will prevailed

Jonathan, however, urged Nigerian leaders and politicians interested in public service to be of good conduct while noting their service is of great importance to the people, not themselves

The former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has revealed he was opposed to becoming the country’s vice president in 2007 but fate has another plan in store for him.

He said he almost cried when he became Nigeria’s number two citizen, adding that he never planned to occupy such a high office at that time, a report by The PUNCH confirmed on Thursday, March 16.

Jonathan says he never wanted to be Nigeria's vice president in 2007. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Jonathan speaks on being Nigeria's vice president in 2007

Jonathan made the revelation on Wednesday, March 15, when he paid a condolence visit to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, over the death of the governor’s father at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“As a leader in the country who had the privilege of serving at the state level and national level, I can only advise that politics is not about that you must be there. If God wants you to be there, you will be there.

“If it is not yet your turn to be there, you will not be there. When I became a vice president I almost cried, I never wanted to, but that was my destiny and I had to move."

Jonathan confirm visit

Jonathan further confirmed the visit on his Facebook page.

The post accompanied by pictures, sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday afternoon, March 16, reads thus:

"Today, in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri over the loss of his father, Pa Abraham Diri.

"Pa Diri was a well-respected community leader and teacher who nurtured many across the state to greatness.

"I pray God consoles Governor Diri and his family and grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. - GEJ

Nigerians reacts:

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Jonathan and reacted to the development.

Daniel ThankGod wrote:

"Very impressive Your Excellency Sir."

Deacon Tobon Princewill wrote:

"Amen!!! Thank you your Excellency Sir. May the soul of the departed rest in peace."

Iteshi Chinonso Mathias wrote:

"You are a good man.

"May the soul of the governor's father rest in peace amen."

Iborinahson Jr Dgreat wrote:

"Continue to be a good man Nigerians miss you."

Onyee Kachi wrote:

"You left power to a man who doesn't have the interest of ordinary man at heart."

February 25: New twist as Presidency speaks on presidential election results, reveals fresh position

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said on Thursday morning, March 16, that the results of the February 25 presidential election came as a shock to many who had declared a winner before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, made the observation in an Arise Television News interview.

He said despite the irregularities observed in the conduct of the February 25 election, it remained the most improved in Nigeria’s history, The PUNCH reported on Thursday, March 16.

Source: Legit.ng