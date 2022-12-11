Some stakeholders have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill currently before him

They, however, noted that the Buhari administration has sustained the NYSC scheme more than past administrations

According to them, the Buhari-led government now has a chance to write its name in gold by empowering the scheme through the bill

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the NYSC Trust Fund Bill.

The group made the demand during a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, December 11.

Comrade Isaac noted that the bill will further empower the NYSC scheme and make it rewarding for Corp members. Photo credit: CESJET

Addressing the media, Comrade Ikpa Isaac, executive secretary of CESJET, noted that the bill will save the future of Nigerian youths if signed into law.

He noted that President Buhari has shown concern about the welfare and unity of Nigerians, but urged the Nigerian leader to take it a notch higher by prioritizing the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, due to its ability to further united the nation.

He added that with the current unemployment rate put at 33%, and Nigeria's youth population over 120 million, it is imperative that the bill is signed to prepare young people on the task before them once they finish serving the nation.

He said:

“The NYSC trust fund is such an amazing feat that would be the best legacy for the Nigerian youths if approved. This trust fund is meant for Corp members, as it contains start up capitals for them which will be given to them after their service year.

“During the NYSC, these Corp members are taught a number of skills that would enable them become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and at the same time solving problems in the environment.

“The Trust Fund would be solving a major critical problem which is 'lack of funds for a start up dream' which has stood as a setback in the journey of many youth Corp members.

“This is making available needed funds that will be given out to these Corp members as they round up their service so they could start up a venture to help themselves and the nation at large.

“The NYSC trust fund has risen to be one of the best things to happen to Nigeria and Nigeria’s unity in years. Amidst the little economic challenges, this trust fund will reinstate hope in all the states, and give hope to the youths for a better future and create a better nation.

“CESJET can boldly point out that, President Muhammadu Buhari has given the NYSC program a solid foundation which would be a lasting tale in the mouth of every Nigeria citizens for century.

“His influence in this program has given our youths greater insight into the diversities of our heritage and cultures, thereby unifying Nigeria like never before. The NYSC trust fund will make this legacy even better off by reminding the Nigerian youth of the reason for National integration.

“This trust fund is more than necessary, and also important, as it is the one thing Nigerian youths need to move to the next level.”

Comrade Isaac noted that with the many benefits that comes with the NYSC trust fund, it will become an enduring legacy in the nation and bring about lasting progress to Nigeria its people.

He added:

“Without mincing of words, this would be best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to the youths of this nation. It is undisputed that it will also in many ways bring growth to our nation’s economy.

“This goes to show how effective the work of Mr. President is to the growth of the nation as he works not just for the now, but also and more importantly for the future of Nigerians.

“No society, organization or country can hope to maximize its potential without forging a culture of excellence. The greatest disincentive in the pursuit of excellence, however, is the demonstration and tolerance of divisiveness, and mediocrity by leadership. There must be no conflicting signals.

“Those who have chosen to lead us have exemplified excellence in demonstrated integrity and competence. We are very much elated at the approach, steps, and the earnest endeavor put into the struggle of the actualization of this Trust Fund bill.

“Having leaders with great admiration for the growth of Nigerians and Nigeria, is a gift to be treasured and appreciated.

“Mr. President, an assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill is a seal of a secured future for our youths. It would be a clear plan and an antiserum to the contagion of youth restiveness and delinquency.

“It will remain a legacy that would be known for century as the change that restructured, and repositioned our youth for greatness.”

Unemployed graduates back NYSC Trust Fund bill, commend NASS, NYSC

Recall that the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates in Nigeria (CUGN) recently applauded the bill.

CUGN said the NYSC Trust Fund Bill has the potential to generate one million jobs annually for the teeming Nigerian youths if passed into law.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the convener of the group, Emmanuel Odenmalu said the Trust Fund bill will not only address youth unemployment but also enhance economic prosperity.

Assent to NYSC Trust Fund bill will curb crime among youths, says Okpe

On his part, a University Don, Dr. Okpe Okpe has reiterated the need for the urgent passage and assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill.

Okpe who spoke in Abuja at a public symposium on the operations of the bill said its urgent assent would serve as a panacea for insecurity and national disintegration.

He also said the bill will assist in curbing incessant cases of ritualism in the country.

