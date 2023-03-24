Renowned lawyer and federal minister Festus Keyamo (SAN) has slammed Peter Obi, the Labour Party bannerman, with a serious allegation

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign, has revealed the real reason why he petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Keyamo, during a live appearance on Channels TV’s late-night program’ Politics Today’ on Thursday, March 23, accused the duo of “riling up” their supporters.

Festus Keyamo accused the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, of “riling up” their supporters. Photo: Peter obi and Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

He said the petition tabled before the DSS was due to the refusal of the duo to accept defeat at the just-concluded presidential polls.

Obi, who emerged third place at the presidential polls, claimed he was being rigged out and that it was an orchestrated plot by the ruling party while also noting the numerous violence and voter inducement activities that were perpetrated during the presidential polls.

Meanwhile, Tinubu and his cohorts have since told obi and his allies to proceed to court to seek redress if they are unsatisfied with the outcome of the 2023 presidential polls.

Kayamo said:

“It is only when it does not favour you – and that is what the Labour Party is doing now, and that is why I had to petition them to the DSS.

“There’s a buildup to something that they’re doing. The buildup they are doing is to rile the people up, pump them up, and then turn them against the judiciary.”

Source: Legit.ng