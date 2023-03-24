The speculation about a meeting between Bola Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, has been debunked

Ahmed Raji (SAN) said the reports were rumours perpetrated by desperate politicians aiming to tarnish the judiciary's image

He stated Bola Tinubu had been in France for his usual medical check-up and had no business in the UK, at least not now

Amid several news reports about a meeting between Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, in the United Kingdom, Ahmed Raji (SAN) has dismissed such claims.

Raji said the reports were false and were an attempt to mar the image of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Reports have revealed that Tinubu had met with CJN Ariwoola in London which further heightens suspicions about a plot to manipulate the presidential polls tribunal. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Kayoe Ariwoola

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Raji revealed on Thursday, March 23, that Justice Ariwoola was indeed in the United Kingdom but was there only on medical leave but returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, a series of reports confirmed that Tinubu had left the country on health grounds as well.

Raji said:

“It is in the news since Tuesday evening that Tinubu was travelling to Europe for medical reasons as well as for lesser hajj, further reports indicated that he is in France to meet with his medical doctor, why would somebody now link that to the CJN that has left Nigeria for the UK since Saturday to observe his own medical session and just came back today (Thursday) as meeting?

“Our politicians need to allow due process to take control, election matters are in the law courts, but that does not mean that the law Lords will not live their normal lives as human beings, Tinubu is in France and the CJN was in London, where is the contact? he asked”

He, however, urged Nigerians to disregard fake reports and malicious statements by desperate politicians aimed at tarnishing the image of the judiciary in a bid to achieve their selfish interests.

