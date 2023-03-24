INEC has come under pressure to review March 18 governorship election results in 3 states won by the APC and the NNPP

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are asking the commission to review the results of the just-concluded poll over voter intimidation and vote-buying allegations

Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, chairman of the coalition at a press conference on Thursday disclosed that the review is important in areas where riggings were confirmed

FCT, Abuja - Pressures are being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections in areas where there are allegations of electoral malpractice were established.

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are mounting on the neck of the electoral umpire that there was evidence of electoral malpractices and that allegations of vote buying and voter suppression should be reviewed as established by the law, Leadership reported.

The CSOs include Transparency International (TI), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG).

Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, the leader of the group, in a report, maintained that the electoral commission should review elections where riggings were confirmed.

This is as other CSOs are calling for the cancellation of election results in 3 states.

The states are:

Kano Kaduna Ogun

Kano

A coalition of INEC-Accredited Observer Groups on Thursday, March 23, called for a supplementary election in Kano over the allegation that the March 18 governorship election in the northwest state was marred by irregularities and malpractices.

The group, in their comment, rejected Abba Kabiru-Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as the winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Kaduna

Another coalition group on Thursday, Citizens Coalition for The Restoration of Kaduna Mandate, staged a protest at the INEC headquarters in the state and called for the review of the election that produced Uba Sani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as governor-elect.

The protesters alleged that INEC officials and returning officers did not use BVAS to collate election results and announce winners in the state.

Ogun

Coalitions of CSOs accredited to observe the election in Ogun state gave INEC 7 days ultimatum to review the Saturday governorship election results in the state.

Leader of the group, Chris Okike, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the election should have been declared inconclusive because the margin of victory was 13,852 and the cancelled votes were 33,750.

