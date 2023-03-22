Global site navigation

BREAKING: Winner Emerges as INEC Collates Results of Obingwa LGA in Abia State

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally collated the result of Obingwa LGA in the Abia State Governorship Election.

See the result below:

Obingwa LGA - 11 RA wards

Registered 157390

Accredited 27664

APC 721

APGA 1445

LP 3776

PDP 9962

Valid votes 20000

Rejected votes 510

Total votes 20510

