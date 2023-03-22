The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally collated the result of Obingwa LGA in the Abia State Governorship Election.

See the result below:

Obingwa LGA - 11 RA wards

Registered 157390

Accredited 27664

APC 721

APGA 1445

LP 3776

PDP 9962

Valid votes 20000

Rejected votes 510

Total votes 20510

Source: Legit.ng