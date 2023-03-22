BREAKING: Winner Emerges as INEC Collates Results of Obingwa LGA in Abia State
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally collated the result of Obingwa LGA in the Abia State Governorship Election.
See the result below:
Obingwa LGA - 11 RA wards
Registered 157390
Accredited 27664
APC 721
APGA 1445
LP 3776
PDP 9962
Valid votes 20000
Rejected votes 510
Total votes 20510
Source: Legit.ng