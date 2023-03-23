The candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos during the governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disclosed what must be done before the healing process begins

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, had earlier condemned the electoral violence that sprung during the poll while calling on the opposition to unite with his government to heal the country

Reacting to the call, Rhode-Vivour posited that no healing process could be effective when the victims of electoral violence could not get justice

Ikeja, Lagos - Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos, has said a genuine healing process should start with justice for the victims of electoral violence in the country.

According to The Cable, the Labour Party candidate said this while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, March 22.

What Rhodes-Vivour asked Tinubu to do after Sanwo-Olu defeated him

Rhodes-Vivour was defeated in the Saturday governorship election in Lagos by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the election, there were reports of voter suppression and electoral violence in some parts of the state before and during the election, while ethnic slurs and profiling took over social media.

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, had on Tuesday, March 21, condemned the electoral violence during the poll, saying that they are “unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ethos”.

Tinubu promised that his administration would commence the healing process by working with his opponents and their supporters to unite the country.

Reacting to the condemnation by Tinubu, Rhodes-Vivour said the violence during and after the poll should not be forgotten and must be addressed before the President-elect begin his healing process.

His statement reads in part:

“Yesterday, Bola Tinubu called for healing, but healing cannot happen without justice. There was an attempt to make this seems like the violence was a Yoruba versus Igbo. But it was widespread across the state. Everybody was affected and disenfranchised.”

