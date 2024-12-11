Nigerian actress Margaret Taylor is in high spirits as she welcomes her second bundle of joy after 13 years of waiting.

The over-joyed actress took to her official social media handle to announce that her second bundle of joy had arrived

Sharing her testimony triggered tons of emotional reactions from some celebs, loved ones, and online fans

Margaret Taylor, a Nigerian actress, has welcomed her second child after 13 long years of waiting for the Lord.

Taylor shared a picture from her naming ceremony and another from when she was still heavily pregnant, thanking God for his precious gift after so many years.

Margaret Taylor celebrates as she welcomes baby girl. Credit: @cbugatti

In her lengthy caption, she thanked God for coming through for her in the labour room and making her pregnancy journey a success while bragging about being a mother of two.

Taylor wrote:

"Thank you GOD for blessing me with another bundle of joy👏👏👏Thank you GOD for favoring me in the labour room. Thank you GOD the the sec my breath was sized to welcome another life to the world. Thank you God for been with me though out my 9month journey and still carried my baby. It never ended the way the devil planned it. Anu ni Mo ri Gba."

See her post below:

Fans congratulate Margaret Taylor

Read some reactions below:

@realtracy_posh_:

"🙌To God be the glory 😍."

@shukrah_wuraolami:

"Wow, finally congratulations my sister 😫 so happy for you God bless the new born🙏❤️❤️❤️."

@omotoyosiijaiyesimi:

"Congratulations Once Again Sweetheart 🌺🥰."

@osobatemitope:

"Congratulations my darling."

@bolamajid:

"Congratulations darling 😍."

@sir_truth_gadget_store:

"Congratulations to u 🙏."

@officiallammylicious:

"Congratulations Clara Taylor ❤️ GOD bless you and yours."

@abefemotunrayo:

"Congratulations to you my lovely sister mi."

