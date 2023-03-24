Nine lawmakers in the Kogi state House of Assembly have been suspended on the orders of Governor Yahaya Bello

The lawmakers were accused of sponsoring terrorism, although no evidence was made public by the leadership of the House

The House of Assembly also suspended seven council chairmen on allegations of electoral violence

Lokoja - Kogi state House of Assembly has suspended nine members on allegations bordering on terrorism, The Guardian reports.

This was after the House Speaker, Mathew Kolawole, read a letter from the state governor, Yahaya Bello, alleging that the lawmakers engaged in terrorist acts based on security reports.

The Deputy Speaker, Alfa Rabiu Momoh, representing Ankpa II State Constituency, while contributing to the debate on the allegation levelled against them, supported the suspension of the lawmakers,

He said the state is bigger than any personal interest and that lawmakers should not be found contravening the law.

Also, Collins Musa, representing Omala State Constituency, aligned himself with the Deputy Speaker, saying that issue that borders on terrorism is too significant to be swept under the carpet.

The House, therefore, placed the nine lawmakers on suspension until investigation is concluded.

The suspended lawmakers are Olusola Kilani (Ijumu), Bello Hassan (Ajaokuta), Muhammed Lawi Ahmed (Okene I), Moses Akande (Ogori/Magongo), Aderonke Aro (Yagba West), Daniyan Ranyi (Bassa), Atule Igbunu (Ibaji), Atachaji Musa (Idah) and Muktar Bajeh (Okehi).

Similarly, the House placed on suspension seven council chairmen on allegation of electoral violence.

The chairmen are that of Bassa with his vice, Ogori/Magongo and his vice; Yagba West; Kabba/Bunu and his vice; Adavi and Ajaokuta local councils.

