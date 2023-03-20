Governor Yahaya Bello and MC Oluomo will both be invited by the National Human Rights Commission

According to the commission, the duo would be asked to explain their behaviour during the just-concluded elections

While MC Oluomo threatened voters in Lagos, the Kogi state governor was accused of going the extra mile to punish his political opponent

FCT, Abuja - The National Human Rights Commission has said it would invite Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo.

The Punch reports that the NHRC stated that the duo would be invited for questioning following their behaviours and alleged inciting comments during the 2023 general election.

Ojukwu stated that the behaviour of the duo during the election was worrisome. Photo credit: NHRC

A day before the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held, Governor Bello allegedly ordered bulldozers to demarcate a road linking Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The move was seen as an alleged ploy to prevent officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission from taking election materials to the stronghold of his political rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On his part, MC Oluomo was alleged to have warned the Igbo in Lagos to stay indoors if they would not vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said:

“We’ll invite MC Oluomo for questioning because his statement is worrisome.

“We will also invite the Kogi state governor for questioning over what happened in Kogi state.”

2023 elections: NHRC laments over irregularities during polls

ThisDay reports that the NHRC complained that the gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections nationwide were fraught with so many anomalies.

The commission said there were cases of attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, vote buying, violence at polling units, attack on journalists, and death.

