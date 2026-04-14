Border communities in Nigeria are facing skyrocketing petrol prices of N1,300 to N1,400 per litre

High demand and poor logistics fuel extreme fuel costs in the Ogun border areas, leading to extortion by fuel sellers

Residents call for urgent intervention as smuggling exacerbates border fuel crisis across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

As of early April 2026, a quiet crisis is unfolding across Nigeria’s border communities.

While the rest of the country breathes a sigh of relief at relatively stable pump prices, residents in remote frontier towns are staring at shocking figures: petrol now sells for between N1,300 and N1,400 per litre.

Nigerians living in border towns pay a steep price for petrol amid high logistical costs and smuggling. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Marketers have released fresh price lists, and the worst-hit areas are paying the heaviest toll.

High costs hit Ogun border areas hardest

In Ogun State’s border communities, the situation has become desperate. At Iwoye-Ketu in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, desperate motorists and traders report prices climbing steadily to N1,300–N1,400 per litre.

The reason is simple but brutal: high demand coupled with difficult logistics.

Fuel must be transported over long, sometimes unsafe roads to reach these outposts, and every extra kilometre adds to the final cost passed on to ordinary Nigerians.

For families who rely on generators, motorcycles, and small commercial vehicles, the jump in price is not just inconvenient – it is life-altering.

A single full tank that once cost a day’s wages now eats into two.

Smuggling and scarcity fuel the fire

Despite Nigeria’s improved local refining capacity, the border paradox persists. Huge volumes of petrol are being diverted across porous borders to meet insatiable demand in neighbouring countries.

Findings by Legit.ng show that Benin Republic and Niger Republic residents are willing to pay premium prices, creating a powerful black-market pull that keeps local supplies tight.

Reports from areas bordering the Niger Republic are even more alarming. In these zones, effective prices, when converted or sold informally, have reportedly climbed above N2,500 per litre in some transactions, a report by Vanguard says.

Scarcity has become the new normal. Long queues form at dawn, only for pumps to run dry by midday.

Marketers admit privately that the cross-border trade is simply too lucrative to resist, leaving Nigerian border towns to bear the brunt.

Lagos enjoys relief while borders suffer

The contrast could not be starker. In bustling city centres like Lagos, petrol still trades between N1,025 and N1,200 per litre.

Motorists there fill up without a second thought. Yet drive just a few hours toward the border, and the same litre suddenly costs hundreds of naira more.

This regional variance is creating a two-tier Nigeria: one where urban dwellers enjoy the benefits of local refining, and another where border families feel abandoned.

Traders transporting goods between cities and frontiers now factor in inflated fuel costs, driving up the price of food and essentials in remote areas.

A call for urgent attention

The surge in border petrol prices is more than a headline – it is a daily hardship for thousands of Nigerians living on the edge of the map.

As marketers continue to adjust rates, residents are left wondering how long they must pay this invisible “border tax.” With smuggling thriving and logistics strained, many are calling on authorities to step in with targeted interventions before the crisis deepens.

Marketers release new petrol prices as border towns face higher rates. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

For now, the pump price map of Nigeria tells a troubling story: the closer you live to the border, the more you pay for the same litre of fuel that powers the nation.

NNPC Increases Petrol Price Again

Legit.ng earlier reported that these are tough times for Nigerians as filling stations across the country increased petrol price for the second time in just four days.

A market survey on Saturday, March 7, showed that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, was selling above N1,000 per litre at several retail outlets across the Lagos mainland and island, prompting motorists to rush to stations offering relatively lower prices.

Stations operated by MRS Oil Nigeria Plc were selling petrol at about N1,030 per litre, while Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited retail stations had pump prices around N1,050 per litre, up from the previous rate of N932 in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng