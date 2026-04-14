Nigeria ranks among the top 10 African countries with the lowest petrol prices in April 2026

Libya, Angola, and Algeria lead the list, offering the cheapest fuel prices across the continent

Oil-producing nations continue to dominate the ranking, but Nigerians are not feeling the impact

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria has been ranked among the top 10 African countries with the lowest petrol prices in April 2026, according to the latest comparative data from Global Petrol Prices for April 2026.

The data showed that fuel prices in Nigeria, when compared to other African countries is the 8th cheapest.

Nigeria ranks among Africa’s cheapest fuel markets in April 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

As of June 2025, Nigeria’s petrol price of $0.555 per litre ranked 5th among African countries with the lowest petrol prices.

New fuel prices

The ranking from Global Petrol Prices is based on national average retail prices for gasoline in dollars.

Global geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, have also increased uncertainty in oil markets, with conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and Israel raising concerns over supply disruptions.

In Nigeria, petrol prices have increased from an average price of N900 to N1,100 to over N1,200, with some filling stations selling as high as N1,400 per litre.

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices

Here is the breakdown of prices captured by Global petrol prices

Libya: $0.023 per litre

Angola: $0.327 per litre

Algeria: $0.354 per litre

Egypt: $0.439 per litre

Sudan: $0.700 per litre

Tunisia: $0.858 per litre

Niger: $0.878 per litre

Nigeria: $0.887 per litre

Ethiopia: $0.902 per litre

Gabon: $1.048 per litre

Libya, Angola, Algeria lead Africa’s cheapest petrol price table Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Dangote announces new petrol price

In a related development, the Dangote Refinery reduced its ex-depot petrol price on Wednesday, April 8, lowering it to N1,200 per litre from the N1,275 per litre announced a day earlier on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The latest adjustment effectively reversed the previous day’s increase of N75 per litre, which had reflected a rise of about 5.02% amid shifts in global crude oil prices.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng also showed that the refinery increased the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), known as diesel, by N200, raising it from N1,750 to N1,950 per litre.

A senior official at the refinery, as reported by The Punch, explained that the pricing changes were driven by global crude oil benchmarks and broader market dynamics.

The official said:

“The adjustment of prices is in line with global market trends. External factors, including tensions in the Middle East, directly impact refined product pricing."

NNPC's new petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have reduced petrol prices.

Data shows that petrol is now selling at N1,255 per litre, down from N1,330, representing a reduction of N75.

While the state-owned oil firm’s filling stations in Abuja reduced their prices to N1,295 per litre from N1,361, this means that NNPCL retail outlets cut petrol prices by N71 per litre in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng