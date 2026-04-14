Petrol imports in Nigeria rose by about 96.7% from February to March 2026

Stock sufficiency dropped, indicating tighter inventory levels despite higher imports

Policy adjustments on import licences aim to balance local refining growth and supply stability

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Petrol imports into Nigeria rose sharply in March 2026, increasing by about 96.7% compared to February, according to official data released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The regulator disclosed this in its March 2026 fact sheet, which showed that daily import volumes climbed from 3.0 million litres in February to 5.9 million litres in March, signalling renewed reliance on foreign supply.

Domestic petrol supply increased, driven largely by output from the Dangote refinery. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by PUNCH, the NMDPRA stated that the increase in imports occurred alongside a steady rise in domestic petrol production.

Local supply grew from 30.5 million litres per day to 34.2 million litres per day within the same period, largely driven by output from domestic refiners, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Overall petrol supply rose slightly from 39.5 million litres per day in February to 40.1 million litres per day in March, indicating marginal growth in total availability.

Consumption drops amid higher prices

Despite increased supply, petrol consumption declined significantly during the review period.

Data from the regulator showed that daily consumption fell from 56.9 million litres in February to 47.3 million litres in March, suggesting weaker demand linked to rising fuel prices.

The report comes after the Dangote refinery adjusted petrol prices multiple times in March, reaching about N1,275 per litre.

Stock levels fall as supply chain adjusts

The NMDPRA data also revealed a drop in petrol stock sufficiency, which declined from 30.7 days in February to 21.2 days in March.

This indicates tighter inventory levels, even as import volumes increased and domestic output improved.

The combination of higher imports, rising local production, and lower stock cover points to ongoing adjustments within Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

Policy shifts on petrol import licences

The development follows recent policy changes by the NMDPRA regarding petrol import licences.

The authority had earlier restricted the issuance of new licences to encourage the use of locally refined products and support investments in domestic refining, particularly after the start of operations at the Dangote refinery.

However, it later resumed the issuance of licences to oil marketers, citing the need to prevent supply shortages and maintain energy security during the transition.

Petrol consumption declined significantly due to higher fuel prices. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Diesel, gas supply trends and refinery updates

Further analysis of the fact sheet showed that diesel (AGO) supply dropped from 24.4 million litres per day in February to 10.3 million litres per day in March.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply remained stable at 4.7 kilotonnes per day, with an increase in domestic contribution.

Domestic gas supply also recorded slight growth, rising from 4.771 billion standard cubic feet per day to 4.888 bscf/d.

The regulator added that expansion efforts are ongoing in the refining sector, noting that the second train of the Waltersmith Refinery has begun introducing hydrocarbons.

It added that continued output from the Dangote refinery alongside modular refinery expansions could reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports over time.

Marketers urge FG to approve import licences

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has called on the federal government to reinstate petrol import licences, saying the move will promote competition and stabilise fuel prices in the country.

The association made this call in agreement with a similar call by the World Bank, which argued that allowing importation would prevent inflation.

According to PETROAN, the recommendation aligns with its long-standing advocacy for a liberalised downstream petroleum sector.

Source: Legit.ng