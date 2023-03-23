A political analyst, Chima Christian, has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for allegedly masterminding its failure across the southeast region in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Chima, in a statement in Awka, Anambra state, on Thursday, March 23, noted that the failure of the main opposition party was due to the perceived marginalization of the Southeast region in power-sharing arrangements.

A political analyst believes the PDP is responsible for its defeat in the southeast during the general elections (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Chima as saying that the Southeast had always supported and voted for the PDP; but that presently, the party has badly lost weight in the region, which it had controlled since the inception of the present democratic dispensation in 1999.

He said:

"The records are there that the Southeast had always voted the PDP. But today, the party has so badly lost weight in the region, which it had controlled since 1999.

"PDP went from controlling all the states in 1999 to now controlling one. And the one it struggled to latch on to was after a dutiful implementation of the Lagos formula of violence, voter intimidation and strange manufacture of fictitious votes.

"Not only has the party lost almost all the states in the Southeast that it had always won overwhelmingly in all presidential elections since 1999, but it struggled to muster even 10% of the votes in the region this time.

"Anyone, who is truthful should find it easy to acknowledge that the PDP badly grieved the people of the Southeast. The quality of candidates the party has been nominating for various positions, with just a handful of exceptions, has been nothing but mediocre. From Enugu to Abia, the quality of governance those elected on the platform of the PDP have been offering the Southeast is also underwhelming.

"Perhaps, the most poignant example of this failed PDP leadership in the region is to be found in Abia state, which has had 24 unbroken years of PDP leadership. Poor governance in Abia state, as an example, largely explains the Southeast's quest for alternatives.

"Again, Ahaji Atiku Abubakar's 2022 nomination, against the spirit and letters of the party's constitution, seems to be the last straw that broke the camel's back. For the PDP that day of reckoning has come for it in the Southeast.

"Save for 'miracles', even the one they struggled to retain in the region, will be taken away from them, and there will be no coming back for the party from there. PDP held so much promise for the people of the Southeast. The region collectively mourn its eventual demise. The eventual death of PDP and the terminal illness of APGA in the Southeast should serve as both a warning and a reminder to the Labour Party, which seems to be taking over.

"Once that proverbial salt loses its flavour, it is only a matter of time before it is thrown out and trampled underfoot by men. The pictures and videos coming from Abia recast that vision of Africa's morning. The journey is still far, yet, Africa's morning will come."

