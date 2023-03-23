The Anambra state house of assembly election held on Saturday, March 18, was not a walkover for the APGA

Anambra - The chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state, Sir Norbert Obi, has expressed surprise that the Labour Party (LP), and the wave of OBIdient Movement did not send the ruling party to its untimely demise in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, March 23, Obi expressed gratitude to God and the people of the state for allowing the ruling party to remain alive, by retaining majority membership of the state house of assembly.

APGA's chairman in Anambra said Labour Party almost caused its untimely death

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that APGA won 17 out of 30 House of Assembly seats. The party won in Anaocha II, Njikoka II, Dunukofia and Aguata I. Others are: Aguata II, Awka South II, Orumba South, Ayamelum, Njikoka 1 and Idemili South.

APGA also won in Ekwusigo, Ihiala 1, Ihiala II, Awka North II, Oyi, Anambra East, and Anambra West.

Obi said that given the heat and propaganda that ushered in the election, APGA would have done far better.

He recalled that with the gale of the Labour Party’s performance in the presidential election, it was difficult to believe that APGA would put up such performance.

He said:

"After reviewing the performance of my party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in last Saturday’s House of Assembly election, I observe with gratitude that the party has performed marvelously. I am satisfied with the performance of APGA in last Saturday’s election, and I believe that the party will do much better in the future.

“Labour Party brought some challenges to APGA in that election; but we returned fire for fire. We in APGA should congratulate ourselves for putting up such a performance, and for sure, the future will be much better."

