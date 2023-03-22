Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, has reiterated that he is not contemplating joining the APC

Fayose made the clarification after endorsing Tinubu against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The PDP chieftain said he is a fulfilled man after serving as state governor in his home state for two terms

Lagos - A former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that he won’t join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite his open support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, before the 2023 general elections.

Fayose made the comment on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, March 21, days after the conduct of the 2023 polls.

Fayose openly endorsed APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, despite being a member of the PDP. Photo credit: Ekiti state govt

Fayose, who opposed his party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said his support for Tinubu is because he believes power should move to the south.

His words:

“Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times, and they either recant or say something new. I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC.

“I am not in politics for what it is anymore. I have been given a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents.”

He advised members of the PDP to close their ranks and work towards the 2027 polls if they want to take power.

He also warned leaders in the country to buckle up, saying the events leading to the 2023 elections and the massive interest shown by young people show that it is no longer business as usual.

Alleged N6.9billion fraud: Court adjourns Fayose’s trial till May 8

Meanwhile, Daily Sun reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, March 21, suspended further hearing in the trial of Fayose, and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, over an alleged N6.9billion fraud, till Monday, May 8.

Justice Chukujekwu Aneke adjourned proceedings after listening to the testimony of the 12th prosecution witness, a former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Tinubu has reversed gains made in Nigeria’s democracy, says Atiku

On his part, Atiku has declared that Nigeria under a Bola Tinubu presidency would be reminiscent of Germany under Adolph Hitler, where Jews were targeted and rights to vote and speak were suppressed.

The former vice president stated that the governorship election in Lagos, where thugs asked those not planning to vote for the APC to return home, was just a tip of what to expect under a Tinubu administration.

He added that it was even more disheartening that the thugs were profiling voters and beating up those who were of Igbo extraction.

MC Oluomo issues threat to non-APC supporters in Lagos

Legit.ng had earlier reported that APC chieftain Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, had, before the election, warned those who won’t vote for the party in Lagos to stay at home.

Oluomo, the Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, issued the threat in a viral video.

Nigerians who reacted to the threats alleged that security agencies had been compromised in the state for not arresting the ruling party’s chieftain.

Source: Legit.ng