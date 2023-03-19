Wild jubilation has erupted in Anambra state, the homeland of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the ruling party in the state survived the wave of the OBIdient Movement in the March 18 House of Assembly election in the state.

Available reports show that APGA, party of the incumbent governor, Prof Charles Soludo, won 17 out of 30 Anambra State House of Assembly seats in the state.

Soludo wins big in Anambra, clears 17 Constituencies.

APGA won in Anaocha 2, Njikoka 1, Dunukofia, Aguata 1, Aguata 2, Awka-North, Awka South 2, Orumba South, Ayamelum, Njikoka 2, Idemili South, Ekwusigo, Ihiala 1, Ihiala 2, Anambra West, Oyi and

Anambra East won

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also noted that Peter Obi's Labour Party (LP), secured eight seats. LP won in Onitsha North 1, Onitsha North 2, Onitsha South 1, Onitsha South 2, Idemili North, Orumba North and Anaocha 1 and Awka South 1.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, won three state constituencies. Senator Ubah wielded great influence, and cleared Nnewi North, Nnewi South 1, and Nnewi South 2 state constituencies.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also retained it's presence in Anambra, after losing abysmally in the February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections in the state. The party secured victory in Ogabru 1 and Ogabru 2 state constituencies.

