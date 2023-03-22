Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been suspended by the leadership of the ruling party in Adamawa state

The state disclosed that Boss Mustapha has failed to deliver to the party during the presidential and state elections

The leadership of the APC in Adamawa state maintained that Mustapha's suspension came as a result of the complaints it received from his ward

The Adamawa State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the presidential and governorship polls.

According to the party, the SGF did not contribute to the victory of its presidential and governorship candidates, hence he should not be a card-carrying member of the APC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has been suspended by the APC.

Source: Facebook

Why Boss Mustapha was suspended

Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola, chairman of Gwadabawa Ward said Mustapha was not committed to APC’s victory at the presidential election, The PUNCH reported.

He stated that the indefinite suspension followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual could be above the party that gave them the platform.

NWC reacts

Reacting to the development, the State Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Chief Samaila Tadawus, declared the announcement as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”

