The former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has dismissed any possibility of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of PDP and Labour Party unseating Bola Tinubu in court

Fayose said the election had come and come, and those planning to upturned the victory of the president-elect are only daydreaming

According to the former governor, ex-US President Donald Trump is still protesting that he was rigged out of the country's election

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, has posited that those working to scuttle the victory of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, are only daydreaming.

According to Channels Television, the former governor on Tuesday, March 21, said the presidential election is over, and a winner has emerged.

Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Fayode, while speaking on the Channels programme, added that whoever did not win on the field should be reminded that the winner would not sit back and watch his victory upturned through the tribunal.

What Fayose tells Atiku, Obi on challenging Tinubu's victory in court

In a veiled message, Fayode was reacting to the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party against the outcome of the poll.

His words read in part:

“For anybody to say you will unseat Ahmed Bola Tinubu, you are daydreaming, you are daydreaming, its a nightmare you are putting yourself through; that election has come and gone.

“when you win somebody in Nigerian politics, let me tell you, it is better to win on the field, this one you are talking about is an afterthought, after launch.

“When you are shouting court, the other people will be looking at you to go and take over the court ahead of them?”

Fayose, a PDP chieftain, cited the case of the United States, adding that former President Donald Trump is still lamenting he was rigged out of the poll.

He stressed that today in Nigeria police, the election has come and gone, and the losers are at the liberty of going to court.

