Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has disclosed that the nominated Peter Obi to be Atiku Abubakar's running mate ahead of the 2019 presidential election

Wike said this while dismissing the insinuation that he worked against the candidature of Peter Obi during the just concluded 2023 presidential election

According to the governor, he became the enemy of many power brokers in the PDP for nominating Obi against other names on the list in 2019

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, has dismissed the insinuation that he worked against Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election.

The governor also disclosed how he nominated Obi to be Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2019 presidential elections, Vanguard reported.

Wike reveals how he favoured Peter Obi in 2019 Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Why people are attacking Nyesom Wike over Peter Obi's loss

Recall that Obi ran against Atiku in the 2023 presidential election and came a distanced third, behind the PDP flagbearer, after scoring 6,101,533 votes.

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), later won the election, defeating Atiku and Obi, but there are allegations that Governor Wike worked against the candidature of Peter Obi.

Addressing selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 22, at a media chat, Wike said he did not ask the people to vote for a particular candidate but for the unity of Nigeria.

He said:

"In 2019, ask Peter Obi. I was one of the teams that chose Obi to be the Vice Presidential candidate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. When we met at Abubakar’s house, he said these are the names, I will choose Obi."

The governor further revealed that he was blamed for choosing Obi, adding that there are other names on the list, including Pius Ayium, Ike Ekweremadu and many others.

