The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, and senator representing Kaduna Central District, Malam Uba Sani has said that Governor Nasir Elrufai will garner the highest votes in Kaduna, for the Tinubu/Shettima Ticket in the 2023 presidential elections, because "El-Rufai reigns supreme" in the State.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta reports that Senator Uba Sani gave the assurance at the official inauguration of the VP candidate Kashim Shettima as the Chairman, Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) organized by the support group.

Uba Sani debunks the war between El-Rufai and Shettima

The lawmaker also debunked media rumours of a cold war between Shettima and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Dismissing the report as malicious and borne out of ignorance of the brotherly relationship between El-Rufai and Shettima, Uba Sani pledged that the APC presidential ticket will extract most of its winning votes from Kaduna, where Elrufai reigns supreme.

He said:

"I want to also deliver a goodwill message from my brother, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

"I want to also say here that Governor El-Rufai has total support for our brother, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima; we have worked together, we are brothers and we are friends."

Uba Sani speaks on Shettima and Gov El-Rufai's rift

Uba Sani recalled that when the news broke out that Shettima had been selected as Tinubu’s running mate, El-Rufai was the first to try to call and wish him well.

Unfortunately, he said a lot of people, obviously ignorant of the cordiality between El-Rufai and Shettima spread false reports in the press.

Senator Uba said:

"I assure you, and stand to be quoted anywhere, anytime that Kaduna State would deliver the highest votes for the Tinubu presidency in 2023."

Thereafter, the Senator presented an award of honour from the Arewa Women for Tinubu to the APC vice-presidential candidate.

It's official: APC seals Muslim-Muslim ticket, as Tinubu unveils Shettima as running mate

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu have officially unveiled Senator Kashim Shettima as the party's vice-presidential candidate heading into the 2023 general elections.

Shettima's unveiling was held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 20.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the ceremony was attended by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

