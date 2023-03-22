Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed when the collation of results for Abia state governorship election will resume

According to the head of voter education and publicity in the state, Rebecca Jim, the collation will resume by 4pm on Wednesday, March 22, Vanguard reports.

Rebecca revealed further that the collation exercise will take place in INEC's headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital.

Vanguard can authoritatively report that the suspended collation of the Abia State governorship election will resume by 4:00 pm today ( Wednesday) at the Collation Centre located inside the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, headquarters Umuahia.

She added that the presiding officer and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti; and the state administrative secretary, Clement Oha, will complete the process.

Both Oti and Oha were invited to the INEC headquarters Abuja, over the controversy that erupted from the Obingwa LGA results.

Source: Legit.ng