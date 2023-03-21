The 2023 governorship elections in Nigeria are gradually coming to conclusion as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declares winners across the 28 states.

So far, out of the 28 states where the guber elections were held, the electoral commission has announced the winners in 24 states.

2023 Governorship Elections Results: 4 States Where INEC Is Yet to Declare Winners and Why

Winners are yet to be announced in four states due to some factors.

The states in question are:

Adamawa state Enugu state Kebbi state Abia state

Abia state: Suspension of collation of results

On Monday, March 20, the Abia state electoral officer, Prof Nnenna, announced the suspension of the collation of the election results.

Professor Nnenna said INEC gave the directive to suspend the collation of results from the Obingwa local government area of the state after political thugs invaded the electoral body's office in the LGA.

Enugu state: Suspension of collation of results

INEC also gave the directive for the suspension of the collation of results in Enugu state. The commission said it would review the results from two local government areas.

The affected LGAs are Nsukka and Nkanu East.

Adamawa and Kebbi states: Election declared inconclusive

A winner is yet to emerge in the governorship election in Adamawa and Kebbi states because the polls were declared inconclusive.

In Adamawa, INEC declared the election inconclusive due to the margins of the votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru alias Binani polled 390, 275 votes, while the current governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, scored 421,524 votes.

Although final results tallied by INEC showed that Governor Fintiri scored the highest votes, INEC said the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between the PDP candidate and the runner-up, Senator Dahiru.

A new date will be fixed for re-run elections in areas where elections could not hold in the state.

In Kebbi state, the election was declared inconclusive due to overvoting.

Yusuf Sa’idu, INEC collation and returning officer, said the poll was declared inconclusive because of “massive vote cancellation and overvoting” in 20 of the 21 LGAs in the state.

Sa’idu said the total number of registered voters was 2,032,041 out of which the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 388,258 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 342,980, leaving a difference of 45,278.

Declare Abia, Enugu results immediately, Peter Obi urges INEC

Meanwhile, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has frowned at what he described as the continuous delay in releasing the governorship results of Abia and Enugu states.

In a statement issued and signed on Tuesday, March 21, Obi charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the results immediately.

