The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 20, announced that the coalition of results in two states in the southeast region of Nigeria has been suspended.

In a statement signed by the Festus Okeye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee said the commission met on Monday and reviewed the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections in Abia and Enugu states.

Okoye said the commission after the meeting decided to suspend the further collation of governorship election results in some parts of the two states.

The statement said in parts:

"It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Govermment Area.

"Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

"Consequently, the commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Ares of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated."

According to Okoye, a review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

Commending Nigerians and the general public for their understanding, Okoye appealed to voters, political parties and candidates in the affected states for their understanding.

